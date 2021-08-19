Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

