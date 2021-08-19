Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.