Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,773 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.