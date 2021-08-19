Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DWAHY stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 29,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44.
About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.