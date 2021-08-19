Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DWAHY stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 29,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

