DAFI Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $11.34 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and $415,142.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,975,586 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

