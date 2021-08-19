DAD Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DAD has a market cap of $93.96 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

