CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,077. The company has a market cap of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

