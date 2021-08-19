CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.