Cutler Group LP Purchases 6,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 6,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,172,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.