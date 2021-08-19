Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $3,188,056.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

