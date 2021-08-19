Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $204,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.