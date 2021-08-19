Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

