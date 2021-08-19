Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $138,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

