Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

