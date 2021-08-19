Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

