Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

KC opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.80. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

