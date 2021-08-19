Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 54,333 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ceragon Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

