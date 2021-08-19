CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases $108,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CTO opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
