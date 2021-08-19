CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Purchases $108,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTO opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

