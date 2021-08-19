CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.45 and a 52-week high of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

