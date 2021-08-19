Crypto Sports Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $405,875.13 and $712.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

