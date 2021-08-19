Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO William J. Burns Sells 10,100 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

