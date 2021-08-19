Critical Contrast: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.79 $1.06 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.73 $1.02 billion $7.68 40.70

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 1 8 5 0 2.29

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $278.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Autoscope Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

