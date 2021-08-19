Critical Contrast: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) versus Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A 69.56% 3.43% Trinity Capital 109.78% 11.48% 6.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Trinity Capital $54.96 million 7.16 $9.00 million $1.29 11.49

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

