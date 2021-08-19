Critical Comparison: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 7.61 -$43.98 million $0.22 472.91 Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.41 $11.06 million $0.46 58.67

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -7.99% 3.68% 1.61% Avid Technology 6.89% -29.86% 14.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $173.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.05%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Bandwidth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

