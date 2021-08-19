Critical Analysis: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.43 $33.13 million $1.36 15.35 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

