Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CREE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cree by 114,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,816 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,512,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cree by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Cree by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,871 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Cree by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,976 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.