Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “£105” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £105 ($137.18) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,640 ($86.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £14.08 billion and a PE ratio of -72.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,387.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

