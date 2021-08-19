Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $35,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

