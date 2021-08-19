Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 313,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.