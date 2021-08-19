CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,283,821.56 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul A. Maleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $90.37 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $667.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

