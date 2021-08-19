Cowen Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $9.03 on Monday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.