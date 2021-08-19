Covalent Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Covalent has a total market cap of $73.00 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00150557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.32 or 0.99947475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00915723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.12 or 0.00718871 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

