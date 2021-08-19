COVA Reaches One Day Volume of $131,864.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. COVA has a market capitalization of $841,053.66 and $131,864.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

