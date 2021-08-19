Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.