Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.
Shares of CAAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $814.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
