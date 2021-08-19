Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $814.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.