Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Adam L. Miller Sells 3,860 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

