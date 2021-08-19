Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

