Contrasting Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.25 $77.57 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.88

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

