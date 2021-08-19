ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 4.7% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.19. 845,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,117,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

