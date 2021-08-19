ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.42

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 192343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.