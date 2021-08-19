ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,187.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $29,187.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00575307 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

