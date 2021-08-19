CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.99.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

