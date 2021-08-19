Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.