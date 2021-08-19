Compass Point Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $200.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Compass Point from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $185.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.