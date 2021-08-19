Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Specifically, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

