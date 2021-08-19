Comparing iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $151.60, suggesting a potential upside of 239.00%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -47.99% -43.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 4.96 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -28.30 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 2,117.15 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -0.99

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.