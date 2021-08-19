Comparing Hycroft Mining (HYMC) & Its Rivals

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hycroft Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 192.81% 2.82% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hycroft Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3366 3619 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.93%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.43 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.48

Hycroft Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hycroft Mining competitors beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.