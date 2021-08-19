Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

