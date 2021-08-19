Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Harold C. Bevis Buys 20,935 Shares

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 8,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,288. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.