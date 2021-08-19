Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 71,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,027. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

